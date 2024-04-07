Advertisement

London: Flight operations were affected in parts of the United Kingdom and Ireland due to Storm Kathleen, on Saturday. The storm swept across both countries, leaving thousands of Irish homes with power outages.

Storm Kathleen has been named by the Irish Meteorological Service and the 11th named storm of the 2023-24 season. It hit flight operations at airports across Ireland and the UK, including Manchester Airport and Belfast City Airport.

Dublin Airport advised the passengers to check with their airline for travel updates following cancellation and diversions of flights due to adverse weather conditions at other airports.

EasyJet airline said that some flights to and from the "Isle of Man and Belfast International had been unable to operate" on Saturday due to the impact of the storm. "We are doing all possible to minimise the impact of the weather disruption," news agency Reuters quoted the airline as saying.

In Scotland, rail and ferry services also faced disruption due to the storm with Scottish rail services implementing temporary speed restrictions earlier in the day.

As per reports, storm-induced strong winds led to power outages across the country, with approximately 34,000 homes, farms and businesses impacted in Ireland.