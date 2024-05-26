Advertisement

London: As the United Kingdom heads for the general elections, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday vowed to bring back the "mandatory National Service for 18-year-olds" if his ruling Conservative Party wins the elections scheduled to take place on July 4 this year.

Sunak emphasised that his new initiative would help young individuals learn "real-world skills, do new things and contribute to their community and our country."

Sunak said, "This is a great country, but generations of young people have not had the opportunities or experience they deserve and there are forces trying to divide our society in this increasingly uncertain world."

Opportunity. Community. Security.



This is why I would introduce a bold new model of National Service 👇 pic.twitter.com/bNXTLwwBXV — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak)

"I have a clear plan to address this and secure our future. I will bring in a new model of National Service to create a shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country," the Prime Minister added.

The National Service was introduced by the then Prime Minister Clement Atlee-led Labour Party government in 1947. The service came into force in 1949 under which all physically fit men aged between 17 and 21 had to mandatorily serve in the armed forces for "18 months." However, this scheme ended in 1960 although the deferred services had to still be completed. The last national servicemen crew was discharged in 1963.

‘Initiative to Provide Valuable Work’

Amid Sunak's announcement, the Conservative Party said that this service would allow to provide "valuable work experience" and "ignite a passion for a future career in healthcare, public service, charity or the armed forces."

"Teenagers could choose a full-time, 12-month placement in the armed forces or UK cyber defence, learning about logistics, cybersecurity, procurement or civil response operations," it added.

Furthermore, a second option would also be given in which they could volunteer one weekend per month, or 25 days per year, in their community with the fire and police departments, as well as the National Health Services.

'Another Desperate Unfunded Commitment': Labour Party Slams Tories

The opposition, the Labour Party, heavily criticised Sunak's idea of "mandate national service," saying that it is just another desperate unfunded commitment by the Conservatives that could cost the country billions of British pounds, the BCC quoted.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Labour Party said, "This is not a plan, it’s a review which could cost billions and is only needed because the Tories hollowed out the armed forces to their smallest size since Napoleon. Britain has had enough of the Conservatives, who are bankrupt of ideas and have no plans to end 14 years of chaos. It’s time to rebuild Britain with Labour." the Guardian quoted the spokesperson as saying.