Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Three Cheers For Kate: Irish Guards' Touching Gesture For Absent Princess Goes Viral

As Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery, the British royalty received a special gesture from the Irish Guards at the annual St Patrick's Day Parade.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton receives heartwarming gesture from Irish Guards
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton receives heartwarming gesture from Irish Guards | Image:X / AP
  4 min read
London – As Princess of Wales Kate Middleton recovers from what Kensington Palace called an “abdominal surgery," the British royalty received a special gesture from the Irish Guards at the annual St Patrick's Day parade. In the event which was held on Sunday, the Irish Guards hailed the 42-year princess with three cheers. The video of the heartwarming gesture circulated online. However, netizens continued to wonder where exactly is Kate Middleton.  

In the video shared online, the guards were heard giving three hurrahs to Kate. “Three cheers for the Colonel of the Regiment". The Guards then raised their hats before cheering for Kate. It is pertinent to note that in the year 2023, Kate attended the parade as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel for the very first time. She took over the role from her husband Prince William. The Princess of Wales is currently recovering in Windsor after she underwent surgery on January 16. However, her lack of public appearances sparked major conspiracy theories regarding her whereabouts. While some speculated that she was undergoing a divorce with the Prince of Wales, others went on to claim that she ”might be dead". In the Sunday event, Lady Ghika - the wife of Major General Sir Christopher Ghika - stood in for the Princess of Wales at this year's parade. 

Kate and William Share Warm Message in St. Patrick Day's Parade

The Kensington royals took to X to extend their message on St. Patrick's Day's Parade.  “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peek of the @irish_guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today!” the couple wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. They went on to share the video of the Irish guards preparing for the parade.

What did Kate Say in last year's parade? 

During last year's parade, the Princess of Wales said that it is a true honour to be Colonel of the Regiment. “I really couldn't be prouder to stand in front of you here today. It really is a true honour to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” the British Princess said in the 2023 parade. “I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” she added. The Princess of Wales has not made any public appearances since December 25. However, reports are emerging that Middleton is expected to address concerns over her well-being after she returns to public service. 

A source close to the Kensington royals told The Sunday Times that she and her husband, Prince Williams will be more open about her health once she returns back to her royal duties. The 42-year-old British royal was admitted to a hospital in January. After the news broke out, Buckingham Palace said that the Princess would be undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery”. However, the palace remained hush-hush over her recovery.

“I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” a royal source told The Sunday Times over the weekend.  “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed,” the source furthered.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

