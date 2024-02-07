Advertisement

London – Two teenagers who were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Brianna Ghey were identified in court for the first time and were sentenced to life in prison for an “exceptionally brutal” killing of Ghey. While giving out the judgement, the court found that the two juveniles were actively watching murder videos on the dark Web’ before they committed the heinous crime. In a rare judgement, the court identified Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe for the first time and noted that the murder was “partly motivated” by Ghey's transgender identity.

According to The Guardian, Scarlett Jenkinson, who was described by the judge as the “driving force” behind the murder was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison. Meanwhile, Eddie Ratcliffe, “a quiet and studious” former champion kickboxer was given a 20-year prison sentence. Not only this, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) even went on to describe it as “one of the most disturbing cases” their lawyers had ever dealt with. “You both took part in a brutal and planned murder which was sadistic in nature and where a secondary motive was hostility towards Brianna because of her transgender identity," Justice Yip told the two teenagers while giving out the judgment. The British judge noted that Jenkinson was motivated by a “deep desire to kill” and revealed that the teen has created a “new kill list” since her detention. “You picked Brianna because you both thought she would be an easy target.” the judge told both the defendants.

Jennkinson's ‘dark’ plot

Before the judgement, Jenskison told a psychiatrist that she had stabbed Brianna “repeatedly” because she thought Brianna would “stop being her friend”. Not only this, but Jenkinson also admitted that she had an obsession with “dark materials” but her barrister made it clear that it was just her “fantasy” and she never acted upon it. In light of this, the court found that she had downloaded a special browser on her phone to watch “real” murders and torture on the dark web and kept detailed notes about serial killers like Richard Ramirez, the “Night Stalker”, The Guardian reported. “This sentencing hearing concludes one of the most disturbing cases that the Crown Prosecution Service has had to deal with," Nicola Wyn Williams, a senior prosecutor at the CPS told the reporters after the hearing. “At just 16, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe are convicted killers, responsible for the brutal murder of a vulnerable young girl who thought they were her friends. They have been given a life term of imprisonment and have shown no remorse," she added.

Meanwhile, Esther Ghey, the mother of Brianna mentioned that the two teenagers ruined their own lives as well. “I have moments where I feel sorry for them, because they have also ruined their own lives, but I have to remember that they felt no empathy for Brianna when they left her bleeding to death after their premeditated and vicious attack, which was carried out not because Brianna had done anything wrong, but just because one hated trans people and the other thought it would be fun," Ghey averred.