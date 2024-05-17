UK Dancer, 26, Killed During 'Drug-Fueled Experimental Sex Game'

Advertisement

London: Shocking details have emerged in the case of the killing of the 26-year-old UK dancer Georgia Brooke. In 2022, Brooke and her boyfriend Luke Cannon, 31, engaged in sexual activity after consuming GHB and cocaine where her partner choked her to death before killing himself.

As per the investigation details presented at Bradford Cornoner's Court, the couple had an experimental sexual relationship where Brooke had a particular interest in "choking." The text messages between the couple showed the inquest and suggested that she contested sexual practices with her boyfriend in the past.

After Brooke went unconscious, Canon rushed her to the hospital and called first responders. When police reached the site, Canon fled using a fire exit. The officials quickly launched a murder probe and began searching for Canon.

Hours later his body was found hanged in a wooded area close to the hospital. Meanwhile, the dancer was pronounced dead hours after going she was admitted to the hospital and had a cardiac arrest in the wake of the late-night romp.

Brooke's family had claimed her behaviour changed after she started dating Canon in 2021. Her mother said that Canon was a controlling boyfriend and even told her where to sit when he came to the family Christmas celebrations. However, the evidence showed that Canon had no intention to kill his girlfriend but had used excessive force.

Canon's brother had argued that told the court that he "genuinely cared" for Brooke and was a "generous person who would always do what he could to help people."

