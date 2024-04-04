Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party All Set For 'Worst Election Defeat' in UK, Predicts Poll

These findings indicated a worse defeat for the Tories led by Sunak than under former prime minister John Major in 1997 | Image: X - @RishiSunak

London: A major UK poll survey has predicted a wipeout for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party in the general elections scheduled to be held in 2025, Reuters reported.

The new multi-level modelling and post-stratification (MRP) figures were released by YouGov with over 18,000 participants forecasting a win for the Opposition Labour Party with 403 seats- exceeding the required majority of 326.

A similar mega poll was conducted over the weekend forecasting a defeat for Sunak-led Tories to secure just 155 seats while showing a gain of 201 for Keir Starmer-ed Labour.

These findings indicated a worse defeat for the Tories led by Sunak than under former prime minister John Major in 1997 when the opposition-led Tony Blair was left with 163 MPs.

The analysis by YouGov said, "These latest results push Keir Starmer closer toward repeating a Blair-level result for Labour, a full 27 years since Labour's longest-serving prime minister first took office. In that election, Blair won 418 out of the available 659 House of Commons seats," reads the YouGov analysis. By contrast, Rishi Sunak is now heading for a worse result than John Major's 1997 total of 165 seats. The coming tidal wave projected by this model would sweep away several major Conservative figures."

Some prominent members of the UK Parliament who could lose their House of Commons seats include Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, science minister Michelle Donelan and levelling up minister Michael Gove. Meanwhile, other Tories leaders in the list include Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The poll in Scotland shows Labour Party could be the largest party.

The results based on this MRP model would be Labour at 41 per cent of the vote, the Conservatives at 24 per cent, the Liberal Democrats at 12 per cent, the Greens at 7 per cent, far-right Reform UK at 12 per cent, and others at 1 per cent.

(Inputs from Reuters)