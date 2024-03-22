UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron Slams Israel For Blocking Crucial Aid Crossing in Gaza

Advertisement

London – As the Israel-Hamas war continues to rage on, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron accused Israel of blocking the delivery of crucial aid to Gaza. In a blistering letter, the former British Prime Minister maintained that the aid was not getting into the conflict-stricken coastal enclave due to "arbitrary denials by the government of Israel," The Guardian reported. The proclamation from the British foreign secretary came after he clashed with British-born Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy over the delivery of humanitarian aid. Hours after the intense argument, Levy was suspended from his post.

In a letter to the chair of the foreign affairs select committee chairwoman, Alicia Kearns, the UK Foreign Secretary denied claims made by Levy that the United Nations had requested Kerem Shalom crossing be closed on Saturdays. He also contradicted Israeli claims that the number of aid trucks entering Gaza had reached a satisfactory level. “You cite claims that international donors should send as much aid as they wish and Israel will facilitate its entry. I wish that were the case. It is of enormous frustration that UK aid into Gaza has been routinely held up waiting for Israeli permissions. For instance, I am aware of some UK-funded aid being stuck at the border just under three weeks waiting for approval," the former British premier wrote in the letter. “The main blockers remain arbitrary denials by the government of Israel and lengthy clearance procedures including multiple screenings and narrow opening windows in daylight hours," the letter further reads.

Cameron accuses Israel of blocking aid staff by not issuing visas

In the letter, Cameron maintained that on average around 165 trucks are entering the coastal enclave on a regular basis. However, the aid delivery has witnessed massive fluctuation despite the region witnessing improvement in January. He also noted that one of the major reasons for the issue in distribution within Gaza is the fact that Israel is preventing aid staff from getting visas. "This needs to change,” Cameron averred, adding that 50 visas were awaiting Israeli approval to allow experienced staff to enter Gaza.

Cameron stated that Israel had the ability to turn the water supplies back on by allowing fuel to enter Gaza for water pumping and salination. “Israel has the ability to turn the taps back – they should do so,” he wrote. Earlier this month, in a now-deleted tweet, Levy responded to Cameron's initial request to Israel to allow more [aid] trucks into Gaza”. “I hope you are also aware there are NO limits on the entry of food, water, medicine, or shelter equipment into Gaza, and in fact the crossings have EXCESS capacity," the Israeli official wrote in a now-deleted post. “Test us. Send another 100 trucks a day to Kerem Shalom and we’ll get them in,” he added, referring to an Israeli-controlled border crossing. The exchange was followed by Levy's suspension. However, neither the Israeli administration nor Levy mentioned any reason for his suspension.