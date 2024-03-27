Advertisement

London: Recognising the inaccuracy of information, several British media outlets have corrected their respective articles accusing RIA Novosti and Sputnik of spreading rumours about the death of British Monarch King Charles III.

The reports of the monarch's death first surfaced on March 18 on Telegram accompanied by a statement purportedly by Buckingham Palace. The rumour went into overdrive after it was shared on a Telegram channel used by Vedomosti, once Russia’s most respected business media outlet, the Guardian reported.

Advertisement

There was a photo of Charles in ceremonial military uniform and the curt caption: “British King Charles III has died," it added.

Russian media running with the mega scoop that King Charles III has died backed up by this very convincing royal announcement that looks like it was put together in OpenOffice pic.twitter.com/ZDqPbZArcq — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) March 18, 2024

However, it later turned out to be fake as no official statement by the Buckingham Palace was issued. RIA Novosti was one of the first to refute this information.

Despite this, a few British media named both the Russian outlets among many that allegedly began spreading false information about the death of the monarch without confirmation.

Advertisement

The news had made its way to Ukraine, which forced the UK embassy in Ukraine to issue a statement refuting rumours.

🇬🇧 We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake. pic.twitter.com/Ilg2GZn0mo — UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) March 18, 2024

Following this, the Russian Foreign Ministry called fakes in the British media that RIA Novosti and Sputnik allegedly spread false information about the "death of King Charles" an accusation of the media objectionable to the British authorities.

Furthermore, the press service of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which includes both Russian agencies, issued a statement to the British media reminding them of the need to 'verify facts' before publication while expressing doubts as it still matters to the British press.

Advertisement