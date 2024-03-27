×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

UK Media Rectifies Claim of Russian Media Spreading Fake News About King Charles III's Death

The reports of the monarch's death first surfaced on March 18 on Telegram accompanied by a statement purportedly by Buckingham Palace.

Reported by: Digital Desk
‘Bizarre’ gifts King Charles gives his staff for Christmas.
‘Bizarre’ gifts King Charles gives his staff for Christmas. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

London: Recognising the inaccuracy of information, several British media outlets have corrected their respective articles accusing RIA Novosti and Sputnik of spreading rumours about the death of British Monarch King Charles III.

The reports of the monarch's death first surfaced on March 18 on Telegram accompanied by a statement purportedly by Buckingham Palace.  The rumour went into overdrive after it was shared on a Telegram channel used by Vedomosti, once Russia’s most respected business media outlet, the Guardian reported.

Advertisement

There was a photo of Charles in ceremonial military uniform and the curt caption: “British King Charles III has died," it added. 

However, it later turned out to be fake as no official statement by the Buckingham Palace was issued. RIA Novosti was one of the first to refute this information. 

Despite this, a few British media named both the Russian outlets among many that allegedly began spreading false information about the death of the monarch without confirmation.

Advertisement

The news had made its way to Ukraine, which forced the UK embassy in Ukraine to issue a statement refuting rumours. 

Following this, the Russian Foreign Ministry called fakes in the British media that RIA Novosti and Sputnik allegedly spread false information about the "death of King Charles" an accusation of the media objectionable to the British authorities.

Furthermore, the press service of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which includes both Russian agencies, issued a statement to the British media reminding them of the need to 'verify facts' before publication while expressing doubts as it still matters to the British press.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ektaa Kapoor

Ektaa Visits Tirupati

a few seconds ago
Igor Stimac

Indian Football Team

a few seconds ago
Shipping

Declining CAD

a minute ago
IPL 2024: Anil Kumble criticises Hardik Pandya

Kumble SLAMS Hardik

4 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Ram Visits Tirupati

6 minutes ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

6 minutes ago
Helping Stray Animals In Summer

How To Help Stray Animals

7 minutes ago
Actor Pratik Gandhi talks about increasing crime rates

Pratik On Madgaon Express

8 minutes ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara In Cropped Jacket

8 minutes ago
H&M spring sales recovery

H&M spring sales

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac

Afghan coach on India

14 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dons Sweatshirt

14 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Looks Stylish

15 minutes ago
Skin rashes in summer

Heat Rash Remedies

17 minutes ago
When will be see MS Dhoni bat in IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni for CSK

18 minutes ago
Akshay and Prithviraj

Akshay Lauds Prithviraj

21 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's Ladakh Diaries

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News15 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo