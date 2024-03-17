×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

UK MP Bob Blackman Says India-UK Ties Became Stronger After BJP Came to Power

British Member of Parliament and Padma Shri recipient Bob Blackman said that the India-UK ties became stronger after the BJP came to power in India.

Reported by: Digital Desk
British MP Bob Blackman at the car rally in London in support of PM Modi and the BJP ahead of the general elections in India
British MP Bob Blackman at the car rally in London in support of PM Modi and the BJP ahead of the general elections in India | Image:ANI
London – Expressing his support to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, British Member of Parliament and Padma Shri recipient Bob Blackman said that the India-UK ties became stronger after the BJP came to power in India. The proclamation from Blackman came while he was addressing a rally which was organised by the 'Overseas Friends' of BJP in the United Kingdom. The car rally was held in London to showcase 'unwavering support' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. According to ANI, the rally began at the Kutch Leva Patidar Samaj Complex in Northolt and culminated at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Neaden.

“Indian elections are the biggest exercise of democracy in the world... The friendship between India and the UK has grown stronger ever since the BJP came to power in India,”  Blackman told the charged-up rally. “We look up to India as a fantastic growing economy because of the BJP government. We are still trying to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the UK and India. We have signed a friendship agreement with India on Cooperation in Defence, and security leading to the FTA... Indian economy is on the route to becoming the number 1 economy of the world and that has been driven by the growth that has been taking place in India,” he added. According to ANI, over 250 cars participated in the rally. The members of the diaspora in Britain, who were taking part in the rally were seen holding up the Indian tricolour as well as BJP party flags. 

Old colonial days are over: Blackman 

During his speech, Blackman noted that the erstwhile colonial days were well over. "The old colonial days are well over. We look to India now as a fantastic growing economy and it's grown as an economy because of the BJP government we were recognized. So we are still trying to negotiate between the United Kingdom and our friends in India a free trade agreement. Do you remember Boris Johnson promised it by Diwali? He didn't say which year. We've now just had the 14th round of trade negotiations. So, there's still further work to do," Blackman said. “Our economy is sluggish but is growing, which is good news. So, what we've got to do is make sure that happens. And, therefore, the reelection of the BJP government is important to that (for the British economy to recover and grow). So, you (diaspora) play a big part in making sure that Narendra Modi is still Prime Minister and the BJP still runs the government,” he added. 

The Conservative MP Harrow East also lauded British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and urged the gathering to support him in the upcoming general elections. "Now, not only do we have a wonderful government in India but a wonderful prime minister (Sunak), who's Indian. So we need all of you to help us make sure that Rishi is still prime minister after the general election. And indeed, I need all of you to make sure I'm still an MP as one or two people have kindly said, I'm the most pro-Indian MP in Parliament. So without me, you lose your voice in Parliament," the British politician averred. 
 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

