UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who only narrowly avoided a major threat to his premiership, could face the prospect of another no-confidence vote within a year as the chair of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady refused to rule out a change in the regulations. According to The Guardian, some of the Tory rebels are hoping that after the British PM faced calls of resignation from 41% of his own MPs, a second bid to oust him could be introduced in the parliament sooner than expected.

Notably, under the present rules of the committee, a leader who wins a no-confidence vote is immune from facing another one for at least a year. This means that the current rules would allow UK PM to stay in power at least until June 2023 as he won the confidence vote on June 6 (local time) and was supported by 59% of his MPs in what he called a “decisive result”. However, the 1992 Committee's 18 officers are able to change the rules and cut the immunity period of the British leader to six months or even less than that.

While sir Graham Brady, chair of the Conservative 1922 Committee said that it was unlikely to change the rules to allow another no-confidence vote in Johnson before next summer, he did not entirely refuse the possibility of it. He told TimesRadio, “It’s not something that we as an executive have discussed at all in this parliament”.

Brady even recalled the time when former UK PM Theresa May won a no-confidence vote launched against her by a bigger margin. He said that after that vote, the committee had considered changing the rules but eventually dropped the plan. The chair of the 1922 committee continued, “I’ve reflected quite a lot on this because of the amount of speculation [there] has been in the media”.

“Of course, it is technically possible that laws can be changed in the future. And it’s possible that rules can be changed in the future. But I think it’s important we say the rule that is in place, and is likely to remain in place is that there is a year’s period of grace following a confidence vote,” Brady said.

‘It won’t end well’ for Johnson: Ex-Conservative leader

Indicating that threat to leadership still looms significantly on Johnson, former Conservative leader William Hague weaned that the British PM could be ousted in other ways even if the committee decides not to change the rules again. Hague told the House magazine, “One way or another, when you’ve got that level of disaffection in your own party, it won’t end well”.

He added, “I don’t know how it will end, but it will end in some sort of car crash in the cabinet, or some revolt of the activists, or a change in the rules to have another leadership ballot, or an election defeat. It will end badly.” Hague also said that “when one can see something is going to end badly, you have to do something and take responsibility as the leader to do whatever you need to do, even if that includes getting out of the way”.

To note that Tory rebels have pledged to continue their efforts and remove Johnson from Downing Street. Even his allies, according to The Guardian, have admitted that he was reaching “the beginning of the end” especially considering the Monday result of the confidence vote. Tory rebels have said they will hold Johnson’s feet to the fire as the next Partygate inquiry would take place in the coming weeks, the investigation determines if the British PM misled the parliament by denying any COVID-19 rules were broken in Downing Street. Still, hailing the win on Monday, Tories hailed Johnson's leadership and called for “moving forward”.

Image: AP