Advertisement

UK’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on Friday arrived in the Ukrainian Capital of Kyiv where he announced a new package to assist the armed forces of Ukraine to deter the Russian at\ssaults on the Ukrainian territory of eastern Donbass.

According to an official statement published by the British Prime Minister’s Office, 10 Downing Street, UK is committed to increasing the military funding for Ukraine at 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion). Sunak’s Ukraine visit comes at a crucial time as the US and the UK bombed the Iran backed militia Houthi targets inside Yemen, including their logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, the officials in the US told reporters. US President Joe Biden said that the airstrikes by UK and the US represented the "united and resolute” of its forces, adding that US and its allies would "not hesitate to direct further measures.”

Advertisement

‘UK will not falter. We will stand with Ukraine’: Sunak

British premier plans to send the long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition as well as enhance the maritime security for Ukraine. During his visit, Sunak noted, “I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come.”

Advertisement

Sunak last visited Ukraine in 2022 shortly after he became the prime minister of UK. He pledged UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. UK has been one of the largest donor of funds and military equipment to Ukraine totalling to up to 4.6 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) in the year 2022 and 2023. Sunak, in Kyiv, said that he understands that the security of Ukraine “is our security.” Sunak emphasised, “Today we are going further — increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new Security Agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term.”