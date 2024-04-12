Advertisement

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak found himself at the center of a social media storm after his choice of trendy Adidas sneakers sparked backlash online. Sunak issued a "fulsome apology" following criticism of his fashion choice, which involved donning a pair of white Samba trainers during an interview in Downing Street.

In a video shared on social media last week, the British leader was seen sporting the iconic Samba trainers from the renowned German sportswear brand. Adidas describes Sambas as a "legendary shoe with a rich history," known for their trendiness. However, Sunak's attempt to appear fashionable drew sharp criticism from footwear enthusiasts, who felt that the senior politician had tarnished the shoes' trendy image.

Sunak says he has been wearing Samba for many years

"I issue a fulsome apology to the Samba community," Sunak expressed during an interview with 'LBC Radio,' addressing the controversy. Despite the apology, Sunak defended his choice, highlighting his long-standing affinity for Adidas trainers, including Sambas, which he has been wearing for many years.

Sunak's remarks shed light on his personal connection to the brand, recalling how his brother had gifted him his first pair of Adidas trainers as a Christmas present. However, fashion critics suggested that Sunak's recent display of the Samba trainers might have dealt a blow to their reputation.

Why are some people upset?

Fashion experts opined that Sunak's endorsement could signal the "death knell" for the Samba trainers, particularly after they were featured in a post about the government's tax policy. 'British GQ' magazine criticized Sunak's attempt to appear youthful and trendy, suggesting that he had inadvertently damaged the sneakers' cool factor.

Despite the criticism, Sunak maintained his lighthearted demeanor, expressing amusement at the attention given to his fashion choices. This incident adds to a series of previous critiques directed at Sunak, including remarks about his expensive Italian designer slippers and the length of his trousers.

The controversy surrounding Sunak's choice of footwear underscores the scrutiny faced by public figures and the intersection of fashion and politics in the digital age.