Advertisement

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday dodged a question about Prince Harry's disclosure in his upcoming memoir Spare that he killed 25 people during his two tours as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.

When asked by a reporter whether Harry's revelations about his "body count" during the Afghanistan deployment were correct or not, the British premier said, “I wouldn't comment on matters to do with the royal family."

“I would just say I am enormously grateful to our armed forces for the incredible job they do in keeping us all safe. We're all very fortunate for their service," said Rishi Sunak.

Britain's Prince Harry, in his upcoming autobiography Spare, a copy of which was obtained by the Daily Telegraph ahead of its official January 10 release, said that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan when he served as an Apache helicopter pilot. Duke of Sussex said while he was deployed as the forward air controller during his two tours in Afghanistan, he killed 25 people in air raids from 2007-2008 and 2012-2013. He said he participated in six missions as a fighter pilot and was behind taking “human lives," adding that he was "neither proud nor ashamed" of his actions.

Harry stressed that his "body count" which was 25, is "not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me." Further, he appeared to justify the killings, saying that the 9/11 attack in the United States left him encouraged to eradicate the perpetrators after he had met with the victims' grieving families. He said that he did not think of those whom he had killed as "people", but instead, as "chess pieces" that had been taken off the board.

Taliban' Anas Haqqani accuses Harry of 'war crimes'

Taliban's senior leader who heads Haqqani Network, Anas Haqqani, responded to the Duke of Sussex's killing claims in his forthcoming memoir in a tweet: "Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return."

"Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes," he furthermore noted. Haqqani asserted that he does not expect International Criminal Court to "summon" Prince Harry or for human rights campaigners to "condemn" his actions, as they are "deaf and blind" to him. "But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity," he maintained.

A spokesperson for the Taliban Foreign Affairs Ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, slammed Harry's admission of killings and accused him of killing innocents, as he wrote, “The western occupation of Afghanistan is truly an odious moment in human history and comments by Prince Harry is a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces who murdered innocents without any accountability."

Colonel Richard Kemp, a former Army commander in Afghanistan, told BBC that Harry's disclosure about the military's behaviour in Afghanistan was “misleading."

“I think he’s wrong when he says in his book that insurgents were seen just as being virtually unhuman – subhuman perhaps – just as chess pieces to be knocked over,” Kemp told British broadcaster. “That’s not the case at all. And it’s not the way the British Army trains people as he claims,” he added. The latter warned that Harry's comments might incite an attack on British soldiers as he suggests that the military trained them to see their enemies as "less than human."

Retired Royal Navy officer rear admiral Chris Parry told Sky News that Harry's claims were "clumsy, tasteless and do not afford respect to the people who have been killed," adding that he hasn't heard any military colleague say what "their score is".