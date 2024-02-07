English
UK PM Rishi Sunak: ‘Thankful that King Charles’ Cancer Was Caught Early’

“Thankfully, this has been caught early, and now everyone will be wishing him that he gets the treatment that he needs," Rishi Sunak said.

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on Tuesday weighed in on the reports of UK King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, saying that he was thankful that the illness has been “caught early.” In an interview with the British broadcaster  BBC Radio, Sunak said that he was glad that the cancer diagnosis of Charles was detected days before in the initial stages and can be treated.

Sunak reiterated that he was “shocked and sad” after hearing the news that the King was unwell and was treated for the serious ailment. “Just all our thoughts are with him and his family,” the Prime Minister of UK said. “Thankfully, this has been caught early, and now everyone will be wishing him that he gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery,” he added. UK Prime Minister said that he has maintained constant touch with the monarch since the news of his diagnosis broke.

King Charles postpons public engagements

King Charles would be postponing his public engagements for the duration of his treatment, the Buckingham Palace informed earlier in a statement. It added that the UK King plans to continue much of his private work that would include the weekly audience with prime minister Sunak.

The unspecified cancer was found as the doctors were treating him for enlarged prostate, a week ago. Buckingham Palace said Charles had "commenced a schedule of regular treatments," and that during that treatment he would "postpone public-facing duties." It said he would continue with his official business and office work as usual.

The 75 year old monarch was discharged from the hospital one week ago following treatment for enlarged prostate. Doctors said that the "separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” according to reports. The British King was admitted in the same private London clinic where his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, had a surgery for abdomen. Charles was crowned last year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II aged 74.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," a statement said.

