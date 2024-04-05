×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

UK PM Sunak Announces £35M Package to Build All Weather Cricket Domes

The package, which comes ahead of the T20 Women's World Cup in 2026, is part of an effort to inspire young people to be more physically active by 2030.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UK PM Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Oval cricket ground in south London on Friday.
UK PM Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Oval cricket ground in south London on Friday. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
London: On Friday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a £35 million package ($44.35 million) intended to support the construction of 16 all-weather cricket stadiums that will be used to host the T20 Women's World Cup in 2026 and the Men's Worldcup in 2030. Announcing the package on X, Sunak said that the plan is intended to help over 900,000 young people get into cricket, a sport the PM claims to ‘love’. 

The investment is not only being made in light of the upcoming T20 World Cup but is also intended to increase accessibility to the sport for the economically disadvantaged and those with special education needs and disabilities. Moreover, the investment is also part of the larger government agenda of getting young people more engaged in physically intensive activities by 2030. 

Details of the package

As noted above, a significant portion of the £35 million package, which will be delivered over the next five years, will go towards the construction of 16 new cricket domes, with these domes set to come up in ‘diverse communities’ where authorities have noted ‘low levels of physical activity’.

The funding will also facilitate an England and Wales Cricket Board primary and secondary school programme that aims to get over 900,000 young persons involved in the sport over the next five years, including 80,000 children with special education needs. 

Furthermore, the package includes £14 million in funding that will go to three charities — Chance to Shine, Lord's Taverners and ACE — to increase accessibility to cricket in disadvantaged communities and schools with special needs students. 

All in all, the official statement announcing the package notes that the investment will deliver around 2,500 new pieces of equipment to every school involved in the programme. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

