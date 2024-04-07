×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

UK PM Sunak Reiterates Call for Humanitarian Pause on Six Month Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

On the six-month anniversary of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the UK government highlighted its efforts to set up a maritime aid corridor into Gaza.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UK PM Sunak has emphasised the need for a humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict.
UK PM Sunak has emphasised the need for a humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict. | Image:X - @RishiSunak
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

London: Marking the six-month anniversary of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the United Kingdom announced a new aid package for Gaza even as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated his call for a humanitarian pause to be put in place for the sake of “the children of Gaza”.

“Today marks six months since the terrorist outrage of October 7 – the most appalling attack in Israel’s history, the worst loss of Jewish life since the Second World War. Six months later, Israeli wounds are still unhealed. Families still mourn and hostages are still held by Hamas,” said Sunak in a statement from Downing Street.

Advertisement

“And after six months of war in Gaza, the toll on civilians continues to grow – hunger, desperation, loss of life on an awful scale...The children of Gaza need a humanitarian pause immediately, leading to a long-term sustainable ceasefire. That is the fastest way to get hostages out and aid in, and to stop the fighting and loss of life,” he said.

Efforts to set up a maritime aid corridor 

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) marked the occasion by announcing the deployment of a Royal Navy Ship to the region and committed up to 9.7 million pounds for aid, logistical expertise and the provision of equipment necessary to support an aid corridor into the enclave such as forklift trucks and storage units.

The FCDO noted that this aid corridor, stretching from Cyprus to Gaza with the support of partner governments and the United Nations, will be made operational by early May. 

Advertisement

“The situation in Gaza is dire and the prospect of famine is real. We remain committed to getting aid to those who so desperately need it. Along with the US, Cyprus and other partners, we are setting up a new temporary pier off the coast of Gaza to get aid in as quickly and securely as possible,” Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement on the UK’s latest aid efforts.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps added: “A Royal Navy ship is now en route to the Eastern Mediterranean to support international efforts to get life-saving aid to Gaza.

Advertisement

“The Armed Forces are playing a central role in delivering aid, with the Royal Air Force recently completing five airdrops of food supplies for the people of Gaza. We are now going further, working with international partners to set up a humanitarian maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza. A new temporary pier on the coast of Gaza will be critical to supporting these efforts, by hosting cargo ships to deliver aid by sea.”

The name of the Royal Navy vessel is not being revealed for security reasons but the FCDO said that British military teams have been embedded with planning teams in the US operational headquarters in Tampa as well as in Cyprus for several weeks to jointly develop the safest and most effective maritime route.

Advertisement

The UK Hydrographic Office has also shared an analysis of the Gazan shore with US planners to help establish the temporary aid pier.

In the meantime, the UK government said it is doing "everything possible" to get more aid into Gaza by land, air and sea.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, the Royal Air Force (RAF) is said to have conducted five airdrops along the coastline of Gaza, delivering over 40 tonnes of food supplies, including water, flour and baby formula. 

“Must never happen again…”

Writing in ‘The Sunday Times’, Cameron said Britain’s support for Israel is “not unconditional”.

It follows three British aid workers among seven killed while delivering crucial supplies on behalf of the World Central Kitchen organisation, described by Israel as a “grave accident” before it sacked two senior military officials.

Advertisement

“On this occasion, there is no doubt where the blame lies: Israel’s inquiry has already enumerated the inadequate processes and the unacceptable conduct of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) personnel involved. This must never happen again,” writes Cameron.

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MI vs DC

MI vs DC live blog

a few seconds ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

2 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Sachin Tendulkar

Hardik and Rohit reunite

3 minutes ago
Youth Stabbed To Death By Two Juveniles In North Delhi After He Refused Matchbox To Light Cigarettes

Youth Stabbed To Death

5 minutes ago
Rwanda' President Paul Kagame lighting the memorial flame at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Rwandan Genocide

10 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

16 minutes ago
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Mocks Cong

28 minutes ago
pm modi roadshow

PM Modi on TMC

29 minutes ago
Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lakh Seized From Autorickshaw In Thane, Driver Held

Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lak

36 minutes ago
Romario Shepherd

Hardik reacts to Romario

38 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Temple

Scuffle at Mahakaleshwar

39 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath slams congress

an hour ago
Man Kills Wife and Chops Her Body Into 200 Pieces

UK Man Kills Wife

an hour ago
The long odds for the Powerball win on Sunday were 1 in 292.2 million.

$1.3 Billion Lottery

an hour ago
Boeing

Boeing Chief's Salary Up

an hour ago
gavel

RoC imposes penalties

an hour ago
Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj on AAP

an hour ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 2 Held

    India News8 hours ago

  3. IMD Issues Orange Alert in These States for Today | Check List

    India News9 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after RR vs RCB

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. AP ICET registration window closing today

    Education11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo