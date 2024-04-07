UK PM Sunak Reiterates Call for Humanitarian Pause on Six Month Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

UK PM Sunak has emphasised the need for a humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict. | Image: X - @RishiSunak

Advertisement

London: Marking the six-month anniversary of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the United Kingdom announced a new aid package for Gaza even as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated his call for a humanitarian pause to be put in place for the sake of “the children of Gaza”.

“Today marks six months since the terrorist outrage of October 7 – the most appalling attack in Israel’s history, the worst loss of Jewish life since the Second World War. Six months later, Israeli wounds are still unhealed. Families still mourn and hostages are still held by Hamas,” said Sunak in a statement from Downing Street.

Advertisement

“And after six months of war in Gaza, the toll on civilians continues to grow – hunger, desperation, loss of life on an awful scale...The children of Gaza need a humanitarian pause immediately, leading to a long-term sustainable ceasefire. That is the fastest way to get hostages out and aid in, and to stop the fighting and loss of life,” he said.

Efforts to set up a maritime aid corridor

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) marked the occasion by announcing the deployment of a Royal Navy Ship to the region and committed up to 9.7 million pounds for aid, logistical expertise and the provision of equipment necessary to support an aid corridor into the enclave such as forklift trucks and storage units.

The FCDO noted that this aid corridor, stretching from Cyprus to Gaza with the support of partner governments and the United Nations, will be made operational by early May.

Advertisement

“The situation in Gaza is dire and the prospect of famine is real. We remain committed to getting aid to those who so desperately need it. Along with the US, Cyprus and other partners, we are setting up a new temporary pier off the coast of Gaza to get aid in as quickly and securely as possible,” Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement on the UK’s latest aid efforts.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps added: “A Royal Navy ship is now en route to the Eastern Mediterranean to support international efforts to get life-saving aid to Gaza.

Advertisement

“The Armed Forces are playing a central role in delivering aid, with the Royal Air Force recently completing five airdrops of food supplies for the people of Gaza. We are now going further, working with international partners to set up a humanitarian maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza. A new temporary pier on the coast of Gaza will be critical to supporting these efforts, by hosting cargo ships to deliver aid by sea.”

The name of the Royal Navy vessel is not being revealed for security reasons but the FCDO said that British military teams have been embedded with planning teams in the US operational headquarters in Tampa as well as in Cyprus for several weeks to jointly develop the safest and most effective maritime route.

Advertisement

The UK Hydrographic Office has also shared an analysis of the Gazan shore with US planners to help establish the temporary aid pier.

In the meantime, the UK government said it is doing "everything possible" to get more aid into Gaza by land, air and sea.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, the Royal Air Force (RAF) is said to have conducted five airdrops along the coastline of Gaza, delivering over 40 tonnes of food supplies, including water, flour and baby formula.

“Must never happen again…”

Writing in ‘The Sunday Times’, Cameron said Britain’s support for Israel is “not unconditional”.

It follows three British aid workers among seven killed while delivering crucial supplies on behalf of the World Central Kitchen organisation, described by Israel as a “grave accident” before it sacked two senior military officials.

Advertisement

“On this occasion, there is no doubt where the blame lies: Israel’s inquiry has already enumerated the inadequate processes and the unacceptable conduct of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) personnel involved. This must never happen again,” writes Cameron.