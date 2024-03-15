Advertisement

UK’s Armed forces minister James Heappey will quit his role in the Rishi Sunak government and will not participate in the next election in order to “prioritise his family and pursue a different career,” the British newspapers are reporting.

“I have concluded that now is the time to step away from politics, prioritise my family, and pursue a different career,” Heappey was quoted as saying. The latter will also quit his designation of MP at the next general election. Heappey serves as the Tory MP for Wells in Somerset.

Heappey served in the British army and was deployed in foreign military missions to Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland. He later joined as an MP at the British parliament. In a letter published online, the UK armed forces minister said that he had to make a “painful decision” to stand down as a candidate. He added that he will not be contesting in the upcoming general election in the UK.

Unhappy about defence spending in new budget?

Heappey noted that he would continue to back British prime minster Rishi Sunak “until such time as he wishes me to step down, and then from the backbenches.” He added, “I intend to make each of my remaining days in Westminster count.” Heappey was appointed as an MP during the tenure of the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022. The minister reportedly told his colleagues privately that he has been unhappy about the defence spending in the new budget approved by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Heappey has been on the “resignation watch,” his allies believe.

There is a growing list of the MPs in the British parliament who are leaving or have exited their roles in the parliament including former British Prime Minister Theresa May and UK’s former party chairman Sir Brandon Lewis. Heappey is the 62nd Tory MP to announce resignation from his role.