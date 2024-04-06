×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

UK: Virgin Atlantic Plane Collides with Stationary British Airways Plane, No Injuries Reported

A Virgin Atlantic Jet clipped a stationary British Airways plane while it was being towed at the Heathrow Airport on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
After the incident, Heathrow authorities said that they do not anticipate any impact on their operations for the day as a result of the collision.
After the incident, Heathrow authorities said that they do not anticipate any impact on their operations for the day as a result of the collision. | Image:AP/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
London: A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, aviation authorities said. There were no reports of injuries. Virgin said its Boeing 787-9 had completed a flight and had no passengers aboard when its wingtip clipped a stationary British Airways jet while being towed from a stand at the airport’s Terminal 3.

Images posted on social media showed several fire trucks surrounding the two planes, whose wings were touching.

“We’ve commenced a full and thorough investigation and our engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on the aircraft, which for now has been taken out of service,” Virgin said in a statement.

BA said engineers were also looking at its plane.

Heathrow said that “no passenger injuries have been reported and we do not anticipate there to be any ongoing impact on airport operations.”

Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

