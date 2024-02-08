English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

UK’s Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William was seen attending the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, and was slated to attend a charity event later in the day.

Digital Desk
King Charles III UK Prince William cancer
Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

British Prince of Wales, son of King Charles III who was recently diagnosed with Cancer, has returned to his Royal duties and performed the first tasks since his wife, Kate Middleton underwent the abdominal surgery.

On Wednesday, February 7, Prince William was seen attending the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, and was slated to attend a charity event later in the day. He is expected to undertake additional duties as King Charles steps away public engagements, according to the British media reports.

Advertisement

Weekly audience of Sunak, King scheduled over phone: No 10

10 Downing Street, in a statement, said that it will schedule the weekly audience of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles over the phone, remotely, owing to the King’s health. It stated that, in recent days, the parliament of UK has agreed to conduct the audience virtually. It agreed with the Buckingham Palace in this “specific instance to confirm that they will be speaking on the phone later,” the statement by No10, cited by British Broadcasting company read. Charles spent days last week at a hospital undergoing treatment for enlarged prostate.

Advertisement

As the British King commenced seeking treatment for Cancer this week, thousands of patients at NHS hospital were forced to pay private treatments due to long waiting time, data from Guardian shows. It remains unclear if the King was seeking private healthcare or is being treated by national Health Service (NHS). But his diagnosis has stirred controversy around the long wait time for cancer patients at the NHS medical facilities. The paper reports that the wait time lasted for u tp 62 days for cancer patients seeking urgent care.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was reported saying that he was glad King Charles’ cancer was diagnosed early on but added that he was left “shocked and sad” on receiving the news. Charles, 75, has postpones all public duties in order to focus on the treatment. In a remark to BBC Radio 5, Sunak said, "He'll just be in our thoughts and our prayers - many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone."

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

14 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ivorians say God is on their team's side after 'miracles' at Africa Cup

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education20 minutes ago

  5. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement