UK’s Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

Advertisement

British Prince of Wales, son of King Charles III who was recently diagnosed with Cancer, has returned to his Royal duties and performed the first tasks since his wife, Kate Middleton underwent the abdominal surgery.

On Wednesday, February 7, Prince William was seen attending the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, and was slated to attend a charity event later in the day. He is expected to undertake additional duties as King Charles steps away public engagements, according to the British media reports.

Advertisement

Weekly audience of Sunak, King scheduled over phone: No 10

10 Downing Street, in a statement, said that it will schedule the weekly audience of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles over the phone, remotely, owing to the King’s health. It stated that, in recent days, the parliament of UK has agreed to conduct the audience virtually. It agreed with the Buckingham Palace in this “specific instance to confirm that they will be speaking on the phone later,” the statement by No10, cited by British Broadcasting company read. Charles spent days last week at a hospital undergoing treatment for enlarged prostate.

Advertisement

As the British King commenced seeking treatment for Cancer this week, thousands of patients at NHS hospital were forced to pay private treatments due to long waiting time, data from Guardian shows. It remains unclear if the King was seeking private healthcare or is being treated by national Health Service (NHS). But his diagnosis has stirred controversy around the long wait time for cancer patients at the NHS medical facilities. The paper reports that the wait time lasted for u tp 62 days for cancer patients seeking urgent care.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was reported saying that he was glad King Charles’ cancer was diagnosed early on but added that he was left “shocked and sad” on receiving the news. Charles, 75, has postpones all public duties in order to focus on the treatment. In a remark to BBC Radio 5, Sunak said, "He'll just be in our thoughts and our prayers - many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone."