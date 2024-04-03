The 28-year-old man is wanted in connection with several criminal offences including threatening people and driving offences. | Image: Facebook

London: In a bizarre moment, a wanted criminal in the United Kingdom got upset by the police after he noticed that one of the features to identify him was 'his receding red hairline.'

The Avon and Somerset Police shared the post on Facebook asking locals or netizens to help them locate the man, Daniel Kellaway.

Commenting on the post from his account, he said that there is "No need to mention the hairline guys, I'm heading Turkey to get it sorted then we will catch up."

The 28-year-old man is wanted in connection with several criminal offences including threatening people and driving offences.

Here's What Clues Police Had Given to Identify Daniel?

Sharing the post on the social media platform described him as "white, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, of average build with brown eyes, receding hairline and facial hair."

Furthermore, the police stated that Daniel is said to have connections with Henstidge, Glastonbury, Milborne Port, Templecombe, Wincanton and North Dorset.