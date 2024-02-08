‘We Don’t Consider China As Our Opponent, Maybe China Considers So,’ Says Rajnath Singh in UK

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on a tour of Britain. He called on United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street, London. | Image: ANI

UK: India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on a tour of Britain. He called on United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street, London. Talking about the India-UK relationship, he highlighted that both nations have made significant strides in moulding and recrafting the historic ties into a modern, multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership.

He added that the UK and other like-minded countries should work with India to strengthen a peaceful and stable global rules-based order, including through partnering with India in its inexorable rise, which can be strengthened, reinforced and speeded up with friendly collaboration.

The Defence Minister made strong observations in his speech on India-China military conflicts. Here are thee key points.



“We don't consider China as our opponent, maybe China considers so,” he said. “We don't consider anyone as our opponent...in 2020, a faceoff happened between India and China, and the bravery that was shown by our security forces, maybe that is the reason why China's perspective about India has changed,” he stated. “They realized that India is not weak anymore...earlier we used to be the biggest importer of defence equipment but now we are in the top 25 countries when it comes to exporting defence items,” he further stated.

UK Prime Minister Sunak agreed with the Defence Minister on the need for UK and India to work in the domains of trade, defence and technology.

In particular, he expressed hope that the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations could be brought to a successful conclusion soon.

He also underlined his keenness, and that of his Government, to strengthen the defence and security pillar of the bilateral relationship, including through Government backing for stronger business and technology partnerships with Indian counterpart entities. Defence Minister gifted a Ram Darbar statue to the UK PM during the meeting, which was also attended by UK NSA Sir Tim Barrow. (With inputs from ANI)