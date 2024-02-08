English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

‘We Don’t Consider China As Our Opponent, Maybe China Considers So,’ Says Rajnath Singh in UK

UK Prime Minister Sunak agreed with the Defence Minister on the need for UK and India to work in the domains of trade, defence and technology.

Nishtha Narayan
rajanth singh
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on a tour of Britain. He called on United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street, London. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK: India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on a tour of Britain. He called on United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street, London. Talking about the India-UK relationship, he highlighted that both nations have made significant strides in moulding and recrafting the historic ties into a modern, multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership.

He added that the UK and other like-minded countries should work with India to strengthen a peaceful and stable global rules-based order, including through partnering with India in its inexorable rise, which can be strengthened, reinforced and speeded up with friendly collaboration.

Advertisement

The Defence Minister made strong observations in his speech on India-China military conflicts. Here are thee key points. 
 

  1. “We don't consider China as our opponent, maybe China considers so,” he said. 
  2.  “We don't consider anyone as our opponent...in 2020, a faceoff happened between India and China, and the bravery that was shown by our security forces, maybe that is the reason why China's perspective about India has changed,” he stated. 
  3. “They realized that India is not weak anymore...earlier we used to be the biggest importer of defence equipment but now we are in the top 25 countries when it comes to exporting defence items,” he further stated. 

UK Prime Minister Sunak agreed with the Defence Minister on the need for UK and India to work in the domains of trade, defence and technology.

In particular, he expressed hope that the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations could be brought to a successful conclusion soon.

Advertisement

He also underlined his keenness, and that of his Government, to strengthen the defence and security pillar of the bilateral relationship, including through Government backing for stronger business and technology partnerships with Indian counterpart entities. Defence Minister gifted a Ram Darbar statue to the UK PM during the meeting, which was also attended by UK NSA Sir Tim Barrow. (With inputs from ANI) 

 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  2. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement