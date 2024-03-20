×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

What Kate Middleton's Lookalike Said About Rumours That She's in Footage With Prince William

Heidi Agan said that it all started as a joke about where is Kate but now it needs to be stopped.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton | Image:AP
New Delhi: Amid speculations over the presence of the lookalike of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, in a video footage which also features Prince Williams, the doppelganger has made it clear that it was not her in the video with the Prince but the real Kate.

Heidi Agan has been impersonating the British Royalty for 12 years now. She stressed that it was definitely Kate in the footage as she was doing her "other job" - as a teacher at a dance and musical theatre group when the video was shot.

Amid brewing speculations over the whereabouts of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, British royalty was seen in a video for the first time since her surprise hospitalization. On Monday, TMZ published video footage in which the Princess of Wales was seen with all smiles as she walked around the farmers market with her husband Prince William. As per the tabloid, the footage was from the royal couple's visit to the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday. The clip which is just 40 seconds long became viral instantly with many speculating whether the woman in the video is really Kate or not.

In the 40-second clip, Prince William, 41, and Princess Kate, 42 can be seen wearing casual clothes and carrying shopping bags. The Princess of Wales was seen in all smiles as she chats with her husband. Kate has been out of the public scenes after Kensington Palace announced that she had had “planned abdominal surgery” on Jan. 16. On Sunday, reports started to emerge that William and Kate were spotted at the Windsor Farm shop and the princess was seen “happy, relaxed and healthy”. "Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well, " an onlooker told the British Tabloid The Suns. However, no pictures from the trip appeared online making many wonder how one of the most popular women in the world has managed to evade the cameras.

Heidi Agan said that it all started as a joke about where is Kate but now it needs to be stopped.

Soon after the video emerged, many netizens questioned the authenticity of the video.

Heidi, 43, recalled that people often pointed out that she looked like the Princess when she was working as a waitress. The 43-year-old has impersonated Kate professionally at parties, meets and greets, corporate events and other gigs since 2012.

Over the past few months, concerns have been growing over Kate’s health amid her absence from public light.

Speaking to a media outlet, she said that if the Royal family needs privacy at this time, then their privacy must be respected as Kate is a public figure not public property. 
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

