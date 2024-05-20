Advertisement

London — In a significant development, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been granted permission to appeal against his extradition to the United States. The High Court's ruling allows Assange to contest the order to send him to the US, where he faces charges for leaking military secrets, which prosecutors claim endangered lives.

According to a report from BBC News, the decision was met with emotional reactions in the courtroom, as Assange's lawyers hugged each other upon hearing the ruling. This victory means Assange can challenge US assurances regarding the conduct of his potential trial and whether his right to free speech would be upheld.

The ruling, delivered this morning by two senior judges, paves the way for a full appeal in the UK. Assange, currently detained in Belmarsh Prison, now has several months to prepare his case. His legal team argues that his actions, which involved the release of confidential US documents in 2010, exposed war crimes and were in the public interest.

For now, Assange will remain in UK

Supporters of Assange, who have long claimed the charges are politically motivated, cheered as news of the court's decision emerged. For now, Assange will remain in the UK while his appeal is prepared.

Earlier today, Assange's wife, Stella Assange, described the day as "decisive" in the ongoing legal battle. Speaking to the BBC, she affirmed her commitment to continue fighting until her husband is free.

Here is what you need to know

Had the court ruled in favor of the US, Assange would have exhausted all legal options in the UK, potentially paving the way for his extradition. For over a decade, Assange has resisted efforts to extradite him from the UK, following the publication of thousands of classified US documents by Wikileaks in 2010 and 2011.

The US Department of Justice has called the leaks "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States." The documents revealed unreported incidents involving civilian casualties during the war in Afghanistan. US authorities allege that Assange endangered lives by not redacting the names of intelligence operatives, a charge his lawyers argue is a politically motivated act of "state retaliation."

With this new opportunity to appeal, Assange's legal team will focus on whether the US courts will protect his right to free speech as an Australian citizen. The upcoming appeal represents another chapter in the protracted legal saga surrounding Julian Assange and his controversial disclosures.

