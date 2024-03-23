×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 02:17 IST

White House Reacts to News of Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Reacting to news of Kate's diagnosis, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that “We are taking this in, this terrible news, as all of you are."

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kate Middleton
Kate, Princess of Wales, revealed that she has cancer and is undergoing treatment. | Image:Instagram
Washington: The White House has reacted to news that Kate, the Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. "We are incredibly sad to hear of the news," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. “We are taking this in, this terrible news, as all of you are,” she said.

The video announcement Friday from the British Royal family came after weeks of speculation spread on social media about Kate's whereabouts and health since she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton, 42, hadn’t been seen publicly since Christmas until video surfaced this week of her with her husband, Prince William, heir to the throne, walking from a farm shop near their Windsor home.

Kensington Palace had given little detail about Kate’s condition beyond saying it wasn’t cancer-related, the surgery was successful and recuperation would keep the princess away from public duties until April.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 02:10 IST

