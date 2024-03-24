×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

William & Kate 'Extremely Moved' By Public Support After Cancer Diagnosis Announcement

The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their gratitude for the love they received after the UK princess revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with her husband Prince of Wales William
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with her husband Prince of Wales William | Image:AP
London – The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton expressed their gratitude for the love they received after the UK princess revealed her cancer diagnosis. The British royal couple stated that they were “enormously touched" and “extremely moved” by the public's warmth and support following the announcement. On Friday, Middleton revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer after she underwent her abdominal surgery. She went on to mention that she will now be undergoing “preventive chemotherapy" to prevent its spread. The heartbreaking announcement by the Kensington royal put to rest all the speculations that were circulating around about her whereabouts. 

On Saturday, a Kensington Palace spokesperson revealed that the couple was touched by the outpouring of support they received following the announcement, The Independent reported. “The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message," the spokesperson exclaimed. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time," the palace official furthered. Middleton's revelation came a month after Buckingham Palace revealed that British monarch King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February. After Kate's video, Charles stated that he is “proud” of his beloved daughter-in-law for the courage to speak out about her treatment. 

From #KateGate to #WeLoveYouCatherine: How netizens changed their tunes

Shortly after the Princess of Wales gave clarification about her health, hashtags including  “WeLoveYouCatherine” and “GetWellSoonCatherine” were trending on X, formerly Twitter. Some well-wishers even reached the Windsor on Saturday to deliver flowers and best wishes to the British royalty. While Kate did not reveal the exact form of cancer she was diagnosed with, the future queen mentioned that she and her husband will take time to focus on their children and their well-being. 

Meanwhile. the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also issued a statement on the matter and wished Kate a “speedy recovery”. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the Sussexes said in a statement. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also maintained that the whole country will support Middleton in this battle.  “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time. The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery,” Sunak said in a statement on X, formally known as Twitter.

“She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family. I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready,” he added. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

