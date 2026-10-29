UKMTO Says Ship Seen Ablaze in Strait of Hormuz Off Oman Coast

Portsmouth: A vessel has caught on fire in the Strait of Hormuz, north of the Omani coast. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported this after receiving information from the master of a third-party vessel in the area. The status of the crew is ‘unknown’ as of yet, and no damage assessment has been carried out at present.

“UKMTO has received a report of an incident occurring in the Strait of Hormuz, 9 NM north of Khasab, Oman. The master of a third-party vessel has reported sighting another vessel on fire. The status of the crew is unknown. There is no damage assessment or environmental impact report at present,” the UKMTO’s warning system noted.

UKMTO has also advised vessels transiting in the area to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity to them, as authorities continue investigating. The origin of the fire, and whether it was due to a projectile or any other reason, has not been independently verified by the UKMTO.

The incident occurred 17km (9 nautical ‌miles) north of Khasab, Oman. Earlier on October 18, a tugboat was struck by two unknown projectiles while travelling southbound near Khor Fakkan port in the UAE, sustaining damage. “UKMTO has received a report of an incident northeast of Khor Fakkan, UAE. A tug travelling southbound has reported being struck by 2 unknown projectiles. The tug has sustained damage but is continuing on its route. One minor casualty has been reported. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate,” UKMTO said in a statement on X.

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On Saturday, a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile at 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). UKMTO said that it “received a time-late report of an incident 68 NM northeast of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia, of a tanker struck by an unknown projectile.”

This incident comes as the US is reportedly looking at possibly fresh strikes on Iran, with the country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei calling for an end to the current state of 'neither war nor peace' in the region. Describing the directive as an important direction, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the Nation's cabinet that the government would pursue the realisation and fulfilment of the Leader’s decree earnestly, and with all its capacity.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that he has approved his vice president's request to contact Iran over their need for help with medical supplies, even as diplomatic efforts continue to put an end to the war which has been going on for over 8 months. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says they remain “in close and ongoing contact” with mediators on ideas to implement its seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.