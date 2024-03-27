×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba To Visit India on Thursday: MEA

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is slated to arrive here on Thursday for a two-day official visit during which he will have meetings with his Indian counterpart and others to discuss matters related to the bilateral relationship.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ukraine FM
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba To Visit India on Thursday: MEA | Image:Ukraine FM
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is slated to arrive here on Thursday for a two-day official visit during which he will have meetings with his Indian counterpart and others to discuss matters related to the bilateral relationship.

His visit comes at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Advertisement

During his visit, Kuleba will have "a number of engagements, including official meetings with External Affairs Minister and Deputy NSA to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement said.

He is also expected to interact with the business community.

Advertisement

Kuleba's visit comes amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20 had held separate conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asserted that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Advertisement

Modi had spoken to Putin over a telephone call to congratulate him for winning a fifth term in office in the recent elections, and followed it up with a phone call to Zelenskyy to convey India's "consistent support" for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

a few seconds ago
Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma

Rohit gets special jersey

4 minutes ago
Arjan Nagra in action during National Eventing Championship

Nagra wins Eventing

5 minutes ago
K'taka govt urges union health minister to supply anti-TB drugs to State

Anti-TB Drugs

9 minutes ago
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb

Ukraine

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Big Budget Unthinkable

15 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Ex-Min's Staff Booked

17 minutes ago
Kwena Maphaka in IPL 2024

Who is Kwena Maphaka?

19 minutes ago
China's Commerce Minister Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook 

China Min meets Apple CEO

22 minutes ago
Navneet Rana

BJP Fields Navneet Rana

24 minutes ago
Market Value Plunge: Alibaba Group's market value drops by $20 billion as it abandons plans to spin off its cloud business due to U.S. chip export restrictions.

Alibaba sends out SOS

24 minutes ago
Kwena Maphaka

Focus on Kwena Maphaka

29 minutes ago
Krish Ramineni, CEO of Fireflies.ai

AI and investments

32 minutes ago
Duty of courts to ensure law remains relevant amid shifting societal norms: Justice B R Gavai

Justice B R Gavai

34 minutes ago
IPL 2024: SRH vs MI fantasy tips

Hardik BOOED in Hyderabad

34 minutes ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Border March

44 minutes ago
Natasha Diddee

The Gutless Foodie Dies

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. On X, Racists Blame Hindus for Baltimore Bridge's Collapse

    World4 hours ago

  2. Varun Gandhi Opts Out of Pilibhit Race, Denies Congress' Ticket Offer

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  4. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo