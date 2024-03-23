Advertisement

Ukraine Responds to Terror Attack on Russia: As Russia came under one of the deadliest terror attacks on Friday that left at least 40 dead and over 100 injure, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a message through his advisor, said, “Kyiv certainly has nothing to do with the shooting and explosions in the Crocus City Hall (Moscow Region, Russia).”

Amid the ongoing battle with Ukraine, Russia on Friday came under one of the deadliest terror attacks mercilessly killing over 40 people and injuring more than 100. The massive attack on Russia, which took place at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, triggered several speculations connecting the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As the Russian intelligence is trying to ascertain the force behind this mass massacre, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued stating that the attack has nothing to do with Ukraine.

Advertisement

Zelenskyy hinted that latest attack on the Russian city may escalate Russia-Ukraine war

Adding that the attack in the Russian city doesn’t make any sense whatsoever to him, he speculated that the latest attack on the Russian City can lead to further escalation of the Russian-Ukraine war.

Advertisement

This message has come up after the deadly shooting incident that took place at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow leaving at least 40 dead and over 100 others wounded. After the incident, the emergency services of Russia came to the rescue and evacuated as many as 100 individuals, who were taking shelter in the basement of the building to protect themselves from the shooting and explosions.

As the attack on the Russian city was being analysed, several speculations popped out about its possible connection with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a statement clearing the air about Ukraine’s any involvement in the attack. In three points, he not only refuted Ukraine’s involvement in the attack, but also refused to accept terrorism as a way to solve any problem.

He said, “Ukraine certainly has nothing to do with the shooting/explosions in the Crocus City Hall (Moscow Region, Russia). It makes no sense whatsoever.”

Advertisement

“First of all, Ukraine has been fighting with the Russian army for more than two years. And everything in this war will be decided only on the battlefield. Only by the quantity of weapons and qualitative military decisions. Terrorist attacks do not solve any problems,” Zelenskyy said.

“Secondly, Ukraine has never resorted to the use of terrorist methods. It is always pointless. Unlike, by the way, Russia itself, which uses terrorist attacks in the current war against Ukraine and earlier in its history attacked its own citizens to initiate subsequent ‘counter-terrorist actions’ against protesting ethnic groups. Suffice it to recall the events on the Kashirskoye highway (Moscow) and in Volgodonsk,” he asserted.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian President speculated that the attack could lead to further escalation of the ongoing war, saying, “And thirdly, long before the events in Crocus City Hall, we had heard public warnings from foreign embassies stationed in Moscow about the possibility of such bloody excesses. As a conclusion: there is not the slightest doubt that the events in the Moscow suburbs will contribute to a sharp increase in military propaganda, accelerated militarization, expanded mobilization, and, ultimately, the scaling up of the war. And also to justify manifest genocidal strikes against the civilian population of Ukraine.”

