sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 07:02 IST, July 20th 2024

'Ukraine Itself Was on a Trajectory...:' Antony Blinken on US-Ukraine Relations Under Trump

The US, under President Joe Biden, has been the most important supporter of Ukraine's more than two-year battle against invading Russian forces.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US expects Israel to take more steps to safeguard civilians and aid workers in Gaza.
'Ukraine Itself Was on a Trajectory...:' Antony Blinken on US-Ukraine Relations Under Trump | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:02 IST, July 20th 2024