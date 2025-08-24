Ukraine's Drone Attack Hits Russia's Nuclear Plant, Sparking Huge Blaze | WATCH

Moscow: Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia on Sunday, forcing a sharp fall in the capacity of a reactor at one of Russia's biggest nuclear power plants and sparking a huge blaze at the major Ust-Luga fuel export terminal, Russian officials said.

Despite talk of peace by Russia and Ukraine, the deadliest European war since World War Two is continuing along the 2,000 km (1,250 mile) front line accompanied by missile and drone attacks deep into both Russia and Ukraine.

As Ukraine celebrated its 34th Independence Day on Sunday, the ongoing war with Russia intensified, with drone attacks, missile strikes, and international diplomacy dominating headlines. Russia accused Ukraine of launching a massive wave of drone attacks that included strikes on a nuclear facility, while world leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty.

Russia claimed that Ukrainian drones targeted several power and energy infrastructure facilities overnight, including a nuclear power plant in the western Kursk region, sparking a fire.

The blaze, reportedly caused by a damaged transformer, was quickly brought under control, and no injuries were reported. Radiation levels remained within safe limits, according to the plant’s press office on Telegram.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) acknowledged the reports but stated it had not yet independently confirmed the incident. Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterated the importance of safeguarding all nuclear facilities, emphasising that “every nuclear facility must be protected at all times.”

In a separate incident, Russian firefighters responded to a fire at the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, a key fuel export terminal. The regional governor said about 10 Ukrainian drones were shot down, but falling debris triggered a fire.

Russia's defence ministry said at least 95 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted across more than a dozen Russian regions on August 24, the day that Ukraine celebrates its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

The Kursk nuclear power plant, just 60 km (38 miles) from the border with Ukraine, said that air defences shot down a drone that detonated near the plant just after midnight, damaging an auxiliary transformer and forcing a 50% reduction in the operating capacity at reactor No. 3.

Radiation levels were normal and there were no injuries from the fire which the drone sparked, the plant said. Two other reactors are operating without power generation and one is undergoing scheduled repairs.

Unverified footage on Russian Telegram channels showed a drone flying directly into a fuel terminal, followed by a huge ball of fire rising high into the sky followed by a plume of black smoke billowing into the horizon.

"Firefighters and emergency services are currently working to extinguish the blaze," Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia's Leningrad region, said. There were no injuries, he added.

Ukrainian drones also attacked an industrial enterprise in the southern Russian city of Syzran, the governor of the Samara region said on Sunday. A child was injured in the attack, according to the governor, who did not specify exactly what had been attacked.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian military said it had struck the Syzran oil refinery. The Rosneft-owned refinery was forced to suspend production and crude intake after the attack, sources told Reuters.