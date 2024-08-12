sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Ukraine's Foray into Russia's Border Region Embarrasses Putin. How Will it Affect the Course of War?

Published 13:49 IST, August 12th 2024

Ukraine's Foray into Russia's Border Region Embarrasses Putin. How Will it Affect the Course of War?

A swift Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk region was the largest such cross-border raid by Kyiv's forces in the nearly 2½-year war

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Russia-Ukraine war
A swift Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk region was the largest such cross-border raid by Kyiv's forces in the nearly 2½-year war | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

13:49 IST, August 12th 2024