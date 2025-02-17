Ukraine Won't Accept US-Russia Talks Outcome On War Without Participation, Says Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, made it clear that his country will not participate in the upcoming US-Russia talks on ending the war. Zelenskyy added that he won’t accept any outcome that is decided without Ukraine's involvement.

Zelenskyy expressed his concerns during a conference call with journalists from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), stating that Ukraine had not received an invitation to the talks scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian President also asserted that the absence of Ukrainian officials would render the talks ineffective. He said they would yield no results, given the absence of any Ukrainian officials.