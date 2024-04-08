×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Russia Alleges that Ukraine has, Once Again, Attempted to Attack Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The Russian operator of the plant claimed that a Ukrainian drone had been shot down over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's reactor number six on Monday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ukraine Russia
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is presently under Russian control. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Moscow: Russia, on Monday, claimed that Ukraine had, once again, attempted to use a drone to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Reuters has reported. It may be recalled that the Russian operators of the plant claimed on Sunday that Ukraine had carried out a series of drone strikes over a 48-hour time span targeting the power plant and its personnel.

Rosatom, the Russian operator of the plant, alleged that Ukraine had attacked the plant three times on Sunday, injuring three people near a canteen with the first attack and then attacking a cargo area and the dome above reactor number six with the other two strikes. 

Advertisement

While not assigning blame to either of the warring sides, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the power plant had been struck three times on Sunday, with the UN atomic watchdog saying that the drone strikes “significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident.”

On Monday, the unit of Rosatom responsible for running the power plant said that Russian forces had successfully intercepted a ‘kamikaze’ drone strike over reactor number six. As such, no injuries or damage were reported as a result of the alleged attack. 

Advertisement

All the same, Yuri Chernichuk, the Russian director of the plant was quoted by Reuters as saying "It is dangerous, dangerous for the station, dangerous for the surrounding territory and potentially dangerous for all of humanity."

The power plant's six reactors are presently in a state of shutdown and have been for several months but the plant still requires running power and staff to operate, among other things, vital cooling systems. 

Advertisement

Ukraine, it should be noted, has denied all Russian claims regarding the drone strikes on Sunday, with a military intelligence spokesperson alleging that Moscow frequently fabricates attacks on the plant that is currently under its control. Ukraine has, as yet, not commented on the latest attack claims made by Russia. 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

I Don't Normally Read 'The Guardian:' S Jaishankar | Exclusive

S Jaishankar Exclusive

a few seconds ago
Jasprit Bumrah Lethal Bowling Against Gujarat Titans

Yadav to replace Shami

a few seconds ago
Assam: Woman Hacks To Death Three Children, Injures Minor Sister

Assam: Woman Hacks To Dea

2 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

5 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on 400+

12 minutes ago
Tourist Guide Critically Injured in Terror Attack at South Kashmir's Padpawan, Shopian

Terror Attack in Kashmir

13 minutes ago
Shivam Dube

Dube & Rinku gets backing

14 minutes ago
Amit Sharma with Ajay Devgn

Amit Sharma On Maidaan

15 minutes ago
Golf

FOCUS: Golf Championship

18 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav LSG

Yadav's injury concern

20 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal stuns world no. 38

22 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

27 minutes ago
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings returns home

31 minutes ago
Pakistan cricket team's training

Pak cricket team or army

32 minutes ago
Chamkila screening

Chamkila Screening

34 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir's Viral Video

37 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Doctor Dies After She Flies Out of Door of Airstream Trailer

    World9 hours ago

  3. Nifty, Sensex hit record highs led by metals, realty

    Business News10 hours ago

  4. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News11 hours ago

  5. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo