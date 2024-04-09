Advertisement

Moscow: Russia, on Monday, claimed that Ukraine had, once again, attempted to use a drone to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Reuters has reported. It may be recalled that the Russian operators of the plant claimed on Sunday that Ukraine had carried out a series of drone strikes over a 48-hour time span targeting the power plant and its personnel.

Rosatom, the Russian operator of the plant, alleged that Ukraine had attacked the plant three times on Sunday, injuring three people near a canteen with the first attack and then attacking a cargo area and the dome above reactor number six with the other two strikes.

While not assigning blame to either of the warring sides, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the power plant had been struck three times on Sunday, with the UN atomic watchdog saying that the drone strikes “significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident.”

On Monday, the unit of Rosatom responsible for running the power plant said that Russian forces had successfully intercepted a ‘kamikaze’ drone strike over reactor number six. As such, no injuries or damage were reported as a result of the alleged attack.

All the same, Yuri Chernichuk, the Russian director of the plant was quoted by Reuters as saying "It is dangerous, dangerous for the station, dangerous for the surrounding territory and potentially dangerous for all of humanity."

The power plant's six reactors are presently in a state of shutdown and have been for several months but the plant still requires running power and staff to operate, among other things, vital cooling systems.

Ukraine, it should be noted, has denied all Russian claims regarding the drone strikes on Sunday, with a military intelligence spokesperson alleging that Moscow frequently fabricates attacks on the plant that is currently under its control. Ukraine has, as yet, not commented on the latest attack claims made by Russia.