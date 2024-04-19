Advertisement

As the conflict in Ukraine enters its third year, Russian forces are intensifying pressure on fatigued Ukrainian troops, gearing up for a potential land grab this spring and summer. With fields drying out after the winter thaw, Russian military strategists see an opportunity to advance heavy equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles, across the countryside.

Utilizing satellite-guided gliding bombs, which enable strikes from a safe distance, Russia has been targeting Ukrainian positions, exploiting the Ukrainian military's shortages in both personnel and ammunition.

Death by a thousand cuts?

Rather than launching a massive ground offensive, Russian tactics have shifted towards smaller attacks along the front line, aiming to gradually erode Ukrainian defenses. Military expert Michael Kofman describes this approach as "death by a thousand cuts," emphasizing the potential effectiveness of multiple localized offensives.

In the face of these mounting pressures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously ordered defensive measures, including the construction of trenches and fortifications. However, the progress on these defensive lines has been sluggish, leaving key areas vulnerable.

Analysts warn that Ukraine's failure to fortify its positions could prove perilous, as Russian forces set their sights on strategic locations like the hill town of Chasiv Yar, positioning themselves for further advances towards key cities in eastern Ukraine.

Without aid from US, Ukraine will be in trouble

According to a report from the Associated Press, General Christopher Cavoli, head of U.S. European Command, has cautioned that without increased military aid from Congress, Ukraine will soon face significant firepower disparities against Russia.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has vowed to establish a "sanitary zone" along Russia's border regions, a move that could involve capturing cities like Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. Recent intensified strikes on power plants near Kharkiv indicate potential preparations for such an offensive.

Despite previous challenges with mobilization, Russia has bolstered its forces through recruitment efforts, attracting volunteers with promises of high wages and benefits. This strategy has helped shore up Russia's military capabilities, diminishing the need for additional waves of mobilization.

As tensions escalate and both sides prepare for potential escalation, the situation in Ukraine remains precarious, with the spectre of renewed intense conflict looming over the region.



(With inputs from AP)