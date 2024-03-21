Russia Launches Missile Attack on Ukraine's Kyiv After a Pause of 44 Days, 10 Injured

Advertisement

Kyiv: At least 10 people were injured after Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday morning. The attack damaged homes and several other infrastructures across the city, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Serhiy Popkon, head of military administration said, “After a pause of 44 days, the enemy launched another missile attack on Kyiv. All emergency services are working on sites. Clearing the consequences of the missile attack is underway."

Advertisement

Vitalii Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor said that among the 10, 2 have been hospitalised. Six of the victims were residents of Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi while the remaining were residents of the Svyatoshynsky district.

As per reports, this attack damaged several apartment buildings, a kindergarten, a business infrastructure, and vehicles.

Advertisement

Currently, emergency services are working at the attack sites for assistance and the full extent of the damage is being investigated amid ongoing attacks.

The Ukrainian Air Force stated that Russian forces launched several Kinzhal ballistic missiles at the Ukrainian capital overnight.

Advertisement

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv early in the morning of March 21 amid threats of a massive Russian missile attack, by the authorities.

A series of explosions occurred in Kyiv at around 5 am.

Advertisement

This attack comes a day after the Russian missile attack on Wednesday hit Kharkiv, killing five and injuring 8 causing a major fire in a printing house.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the strike underscores a lack of proper air defences.

Advertisement

"Kharkiv needs an adequate number of air defence systems, Sumy region needs it, Chernihiv region and all our regions suffering from Russian terror need it."