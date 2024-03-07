×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Russian Missiles Strikes 'Very Close' to Zelenskyy's Motorcade, Greek PM Calls it 'Intense'

A Russian ballistic missile struck “very close” to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's motorcade while he was visiting Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
krainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second from left, and Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, third from left, walk in a residential area damaged by Russian attack in Odesa
krainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second from left, and Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, third from left, walk in a residential area damaged by Russian attack in Odesa | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Odesa – A Russian ballistic missile struck “very close” to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's motorcade while he was visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The two world leaders visited the Ukrainian city of Odesa on Wednesday when the Russian missile strikes rocked the port city. The Greek premier recalled the incident and called the bombardment “intense”, The Guardian reported. The attack on port infrastructure killed five people and left many wounded. However, Greek State Minister Stavros Papastavrou, a top aide to Mitsotakis, maintained that there were no injuries among the Greek delegation following the explosion.

“We heard the sound of sirens and explosions that took place near us,” the Greek Prime Minister said while holding talks with the Ukrainian Prime Minister. “We did not have time to get to a shelter. It is a very intense experience,” he added. It is pertinent to note that Odesa has been under Russian fire since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While addressing the matter, the Ukrainian leader claimed that Russian forces “don’t care whether [targets] are military or civilians; whoever they are, whether they are international guests, these people don’t care." Meanwhile, the White House spokesperson in Washington also confirmed that "[the rocket] landed near the convoy.”

Advertisement

Russia defends itself 

Meanwhile, the Russian defence minister claimed that the strike was on a “hangar in a commercial port area of Odesa in which crewless cutters were being prepared for combat use by the Ukrainian armed forces," The Guardian reported. The attack came just days after 12 people including five children were killed after a Russian drone struck a residential block in the same Ukrainian port city. While addressing a joint press conference, Mitsotakis recalled the incident and stated that this is the reason why Europe needs to support the conflict-stricken region. “This is one more reason why all European leaders should come to Ukraine. Because it is one thing to hear the description from the media or from President Zelenskyy and it is quite another to experience the war first-hand,” the Greek premier averred. 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

14 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

17 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

17 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

21 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

21 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI to push India’s travel and tourism industry in the next decade: Sabre

    Travel10 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Remain India’s Prime Minister For Next Decade, Says Amit Shah

    Republic Summit13 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali Has Exposed Mamata: Amit Shah at Republic Summit

    Republic Summit14 minutes ago

  4. Kashmir To Kanyakumari, There Should Be UCC: Shah at Republic Summit

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 6,400Cr in Srinagar

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo