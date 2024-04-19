Advertisement

In a significant escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian forces claim to have shot down a Russian long-range bomber, marking the first such incident since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over two years ago.

According to Ukraine's military statement, anti-aircraft missile units, in collaboration with defense intelligence, successfully destroyed a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber, which Russia allegedly used to launch cruise missiles into Ukrainian territory.

This morning, a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashed outside of Stavropol.



Footage of the Russian bomber falling, burning and in a flatspin: pic.twitter.com/QJ5yg1vtSU — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical)

Announcing the downing of the bomber on X, the official handle of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry declared, "The Ukrainian Air Force shot down the enemy Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, which Russia used to attack Ukrainian cities." Additionally, Ukrainian forces purportedly repelled a significant air attack, shooting down a total of 29 aerial targets, including various missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Russian officials confirmed the incident, stating that one crew member died after the aircraft crashed in the southern Stavropol region while returning to base.

"A Russian armed forces Tu-22M3 aircraft crashed in the Stavropol region while returning to the base aerodrome after performing a combat mission. The pilots ejected," reported the state-run TASS news agency, citing Russia's defence ministry.

Stavropol, located in Russia's north Caucasus region to the east of Crimea, has been subjected to multiple attacks throughout the conflict. Stavropol governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed the death of one crew member and noted that two others were hospitalized. The search for the fourth pilot is ongoing.

According to Ukraine's defense ministry's main intelligence directorate, the bomber was shot down approximately 300 kilometers from Ukraine. Despite sustaining damage, the aircraft managed to fly to the Stavropol area, where it ultimately crashed.