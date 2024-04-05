×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

Ukraine-Russia War: Kyiv Fires Over 50 Drones Against Moscow in One of its Biggest Air Attack

Russia's Defense Ministry said a total of 44 drones were “intercepted and destroyed” in the Morozovsky district, more than 100 kilometres (60 miles).

Reported by: Digital Desk
drone attack
Drone Attack. (Image used for representation) | Image:screen grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kyiv: Ukraine fired more than 40 drones into Russia's bordering Rostov region, Moscow defense officials said on Friday, in what appeared to be one of its biggest air attacks in the war and as Kyiv's forces step up their assaults on Russian soil.

Russia's Defense Ministry said a total of 44 drones were “intercepted and destroyed” in the Morozovsky district, more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the border.

Advertisement

The attack damaged a power substation, Rostov Gov. Vasily Golubev said.

Russian media reported that there is a military airfield near the town of Morozovsk, but it was unclear whether the airfield was the target of the attack.

Advertisement

The Russian defense ministry said nine more drones were intercepted over Russia's border regions of Kursk, Belgorod, Krasnodar and the nearby Saratov region.

Ukrainian officials rarely comment on such strikes and provided no immediate response.

Advertisement

Drone warfare is a key feature of the war, which has extended into a third year since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

On the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, where fighting is largely bogged down, low-cost drones are used by both sides to knock out expensive military hardware.

Advertisement

The Kremlin's forces have used large numbers of Iranian-designed Shahed drones to bombard urban areas of Ukraine.

Kyiv, in turn, has developed small but fast-growing defense industry where drones, including deadly unmanned sea vessels, are proving effective.

Advertisement

Russian authorities have long accused Ukraine of launching regular drone attacks on power plants, oil refineries and other targets in western regions of Russia near the border.

Last month, Ukraine fired a barrage of 35 drones at such targets, Russia said.

Advertisement

Some attacks have reached deep into Russia, including Moscow and as far as 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) east of Ukraine.

Ukraine cannot match the scale of Russia's military, however. Last week, Moscow launched a a mass barrage of 99 drones and missiles against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, hitting regions across the country.

Advertisement

(Inputs from AP. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty's Viral Pho

a minute ago
Racer Akshay Gupta with Adrenalin Motorsport's BMW car in 2023

Nürburgring Serie 2024

a minute ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's strong growth

2 minutes ago
SC comes down hard on Patanjali

Ayurveda product market

3 minutes ago
RBI e-rupee expansion

RBI to expand e-Rupee

4 minutes ago
Amala Paul

Amala's Baby Shower

5 minutes ago
Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area;

Fire

9 minutes ago
Marico Q4 revenue

Marico revenue growth

12 minutes ago
Republic

RBI MPC meeting

13 minutes ago
Byju's loan breach

Byju's crisis

15 minutes ago
Dead body

Somali Man Kills GF

16 minutes ago
Shoma Sen

Shoma Kanti Sen

28 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

30 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

32 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Photos

33 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's career hattrick

38 minutes ago
Pat Cummins and MS Dhoni

Pat Cummins on Dhoni

an hour ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World17 hours ago

  4. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo