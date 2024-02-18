Advertisement

Avdiivka – Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Ukrainian forces on Saturday formally announced the withdrawal of its forces from the key eastern town of Avdiivka. With this announcement, Kyiv managed to surrender a position which had been its key military stronghold for decades. Shortly after the announcement, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that its forces had taken complete control over the Ukrainian city after launching a lethal assault against Ukrainian forces for four months straight. Many experts believe that the recent development has the potential to boost the morale of the Russians as the war inches towards its second anniversary.

“Based on the operational situation around Avdiivka, in order to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen, I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defence on more favourable lines,” Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukraine’s top military commander, said in a statement which was issued overnight. “Our soldiers performed their military duty with dignity, did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units, and inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment. We are taking measures to stabilize the situation and maintain our positions. The life of military personnel is the highest value. We will still return Avdiivka,” the statement further reads. A day before the Facebook Post changed the course of the war, the Ukrainian commander responsible for forces in the southeast of the country had said Kyiv’s forces had withdrawn from some positions in the town. “New positions have been prepared and powerful fortifications continue to be prepared, taking into account all possible scenarios,” Oleksandr Tarnavskiy said in a statement on social media on Friday.

Biden administration blames Congress

Meanwhile, the Biden administration blamed the US Congress for the fall of the Eastern European town. The White House insisted that Congress' “failure" to provide additional money and support to Kyiv made the conflict-stricken nation weak on the battlefield. “This is the cost of congressional inaction,” said Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council. “The Ukrainians continue to fight bravely, but they are running low on supplies,” Watson furthered. Earlier this month, the US Senate passed an emergency aid bill which included a $60.1 billion package for Ukraine. However, its fate in the House of Representatives remains unclear with House Speaker Mike Johnson stating that he does not intend to put the legislation on vote.

During the Saturday briefing on the matter, Watson insisted that it is “critical” for the House to pass the aid bill now more than ever before. “It is critical that the House approve additional Ukraine funding without delay so that we can provide Ukraine with the artillery ammunition and other critical equipment they need to defend their country,” she said. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent personal congratulatory messages to the troops who were responsible for capturing the city, Tass reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also described Avdiivka’s capture as an “important victory.”