×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Ukraine's Parliament Passes Controversial Conscription Law

Ukraine’s parliament passed a law on Thursday that will govern how the country recruits new conscripts, following months of delay and after thousands of amendments were submitted to water down the initial draft.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Zelenskyy Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Image:X/ZelenskyyUa
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ukraine’s parliament passed a law on Thursday that will govern how the country recruits new conscripts, following months of delay and after thousands of amendments were submitted to water down the initial draft.

Lawmakers dragged their feet for months over the law, which is expected to be unpopular. The law was spurred by a request from the military command under former army Commander Valerii Zaluzhny, who said Ukraine was in need of up to 500,000 new recruits to boost army ranks.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Living Golden on Better Terms: Why Term Insurance Must Be Part of Your Retirement Planning

Term Insuranc

7 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live Streaming

7 minutes ago
Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

9 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

10 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

18 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

20 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

21 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

25 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

27 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

27 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

27 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

28 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

30 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

32 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

33 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

34 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

34 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo