×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced one of the country's top security officials with the head of Ukraine's foreign spy agency in a new reshuffle as the war with Russia drags into a third year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency | Image:AP/Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced one of the country's top security officials with the head of Ukraine's foreign spy agency in a new reshuffle as the war with Russia drags into a third year. Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, thanking him for his service in a video address late Tuesday. He gave no reason for the shake-up and said, without providing details, that Danilov will be “reassigned to another area.” Zelenskyy replaced Danilov with Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who served as the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

The National Security Council is a policy coordination body that includes top officials and is chaired by Zelenskyy. Danilov had held his position since October 2019, a few months after Zelenskyy became president.

Advertisement

Danilov's dismissal comes as exhausted Ukrainian troops struggling with a shortage of personnel and ammunition are facing a growing Russian pressure along the front line that stretches over 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

The reshuffle follows February's decision by Zelenskyy to fire the country's chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, replacing him Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi. Tensions between Zaluzhnyi and the president grew after Ukraine's much-touted 2023 counteroffensive failed to reach its goals.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Zaluzhnyi was named Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

''King'' beats Kings

a few seconds ago
Bharat Narah Hibernating Post Resignation From Party, Likely to Join BJP Along With Wife

Bharat Narah to Join BJP?

a few seconds ago
Infosys

Infosys' AI solution

5 minutes ago
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

Tata Passenger electric

10 minutes ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head

Pavan Davuluri

11 minutes ago
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency

President

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard deal

16 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

16 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure

Kevin Pietersen Bengaluru

17 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Double Jolt to INDI

22 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Govt's borrowing plan

24 minutes ago
Congress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana vs Who?

28 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

EC Begins Probe

30 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed

Elon Musk's Lawsuit

31 minutes ago
'Every Vote Counts', Polling Officials To Trek 39 Km For Lone Voter In Arunachal village

For A Lone Voter Polling

34 minutes ago
AP

Unsafe in US

36 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Health Risks Likely To Occur Based On Your Zodiac Sign

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  5. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo