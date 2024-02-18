Advertisement

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who received a standing ovation at the Munich Security Conference, brought the war in his country as the top agenda at the conference. Zelenskyy appealed to the allies against an “artificial deficit” of arms as it would give his archival Russia a “breathing space.” Speaking to the audience, Zelenskyy appealed for the artillery and long-range weapons after his forces were forced to withdraw from the strategic town of Avdiivka, that fell to the Russian forces.

Speaking at the annual gathering, Zelenskyy focused on the low ammunition supplies and a shortage of personnel that he said would result in the setbacks at the battlefield. He appealed to the international community to remain united and determined to fight what he described as Russia’s “war of aggression.”

Defeat of Ukraine to undermine security of Poland, Baltic States

Ukraine’s President outlined that the defeat of Ukraine would undermine the security of the Baltic States and Poland. He asked the allies for the weapons and air defense packages, more importantly the long-range weapons.

“Ukrainians have proven that we can force Russia to retreat,” said Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy. He continued, “We can get our land back, and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin can lose, and this has already happened more than once on the battlefield.”

Zelenskyy stated that he was determined that allies can make a positive decision for the "vital" package for Ukraine, referring to the $44 billion (Є40.8 billion) stalled package in the US Congress.

NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg, backed Zelenskyy’s demands as he warned about the consequences of delaying the weapons tranche to the war torn Ukraine. "We have to win,” US House of Representatives Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi told DW, adding that “because it's not just about democracy in Ukraine.” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also echoed Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy's concerns and appealed to increase aid. ”However, I think the West has been able over the last two years to increasingly do more," he said, making references to the howitzers, Leopard tanks and other military equipment and other arms.