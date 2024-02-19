Advertisement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday, said that any security guarantees or agreements with the allies like Germany and France do not compensate for the aid by the United States. Ukraine’s Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron inked bilateral agreement on security cooperation within the framework of the Group of Seven declaration during their meeting in Paris.

Kyiv also signed an "ambitious" security deal with the ally Germany. France pledged a whopping €3 billion ($3.2 billion) in aid for 2024 for Ukraine, while Germay inked security agreement worth €1.13 billion ($1.22 billion) in Berlin.

Pacts not ‘an alternative to military assistance’ from US: Zelenskyy

These agreements in the field of security and military assistance concluded with Germany, France as well as with other countries "are not an alternative to military assistance from the United States,” Zelenskyy clarified. "There are three agreements. Today we have had conversations with several more states. There are arrangements about security agreements... Several more agreements were coordinated. We will enhance these security guarantees. I do not think that this is an alternative to the aid from the US. I’ve already been asked about this,” Ukraine’s President noted.

“I think this is very important, completely different, additional aid that Ukrainians can rely upon, not for a year or two, but for ten years," Ukrainian president added in an interview following the Munich Security Conference on Sunday. The “security guarantees have not yet been agreed with the United States, the teams are working on it,” Zelenskyy additionally noted. “Two stages of the negotiations are already finished. I am expecting a positive outcome very soon," he added. Labelling the pacts with Germany and France as “powerful,” Ukraine’s Zelenskyy said that the two agreements – with Germany and France – “are very important, powerful.”

President of Ukraine emphasised that the ten-year agreements, amounting to EUR 7.1 billion in support from Germany – “is a powerful package.” “So far, the German agreement is one of the most powerful. Although, nevertheless, they are very different. We expect a strong French agreement with a serious package – there is already a decision on it from Emmanuel Macron. We also expect it in Ukraine. He said that there will be, but I can't talk about the date yet because of security issues. This is also important," said Zelenskyy.

The latter added,added, that the 10-year period "does not mean that ten years of war, it means that these countries are with us, these are guarantees of security if aggression resumes even after the end of the war.”He also discussed the issue of supply and production of weapons. "There were meetings where we agreed on defense packages with several states. They include both artillery and 155-caliber shells. There are large packages, but I can't tell you [details - ed.] until they arrive. And also about howitzers, and production, and co-production," Zelenskyy informed.