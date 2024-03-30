×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Ukraine: Zelenskyy Continues Government Reshuffle as Russia Launches Another Wave of Attacks

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy fired a longtime aide and several advisers. No reason has been offered, thus far, for this latest government shakeup.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has carried out multiple reshuffles of govt officials in recent months.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has carried out multiple reshuffles of govt officials in recent months. | Image:X/ZelenskyyUa
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed a longtime aide and several advisers on Saturday in a continuing reshuffle while Russia unleashed fresh attacks overnight. Zelenskyy dismissed top aide Serhiy Shefir from his post of first assistant, where he had served since 2019. The Ukrainian president also let go of three advisers, and two presidential representatives overseeing volunteer activities and soldiers’ rights.

No explanation was given immediately for the latest changes in a wide-reaching personnel shakeup over recent months. It included the dismissal on Tuesday of Oleksii Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Valerii Zaluzhnyi as head of the armed forces on Feb. 8. He was appointed Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom earlier this month.

Advertisement

Ukraine's air force said Saturday that Russia launched 12 Shahed drones overnight, nine of which were shot down, and fired four missiles into eastern Ukraine.

Russia unleashed a barrage of 38 missiles, 75 airstrikes and 98 attacks from multiple rocket launchers over the last 24 hours, Ukraine's armed forces said in social media posts.

Advertisement

Ukrainian energy company Centrenergo announced Saturday that the Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant, one of the largest thermal power plants in the eastern Kharkiv region, was completely destroyed following Russian shelling last week. Power outage schedules were still in place for around 120,000 people in the region, where 700,000 people had lost electricity after the plant was hit on March 22.

Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent days, causing significant damage in several regions.

Advertisement

Officials in the Poltava region said Saturday there had been “several hits” to an infrastructure facility, without specifying whether it was an energy facility.

Meanwhile, the toll of Friday’s mass barrage of 99 drones and missiles hitting regions across Ukraine came to light on Saturday, with local officials in the Kherson region on Saturday morning announcing the death of one civilian. A resident of the Dnipropetrovsk region died in a hospital from shell wounds, according to regional Governor Serhiy Lisak.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

India's NEXT CAPTAIN?

8 minutes ago
Home Minister Amit Shah To Start Poll Campaign In Karnataka From April 2

Home Minister Amit Shah

8 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

15 minutes ago
GOWDA

Tejaswini Gowda

16 minutes ago
Guwahati

assam cm reveals

17 minutes ago
Man recreating SRK's iconic look from 'Mohabbatein. '

Mohabbatein Movie

18 minutes ago
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise

Advisory against pesky

19 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

20 minutes ago
haryana job seeker

Haryana Job Seeker

27 minutes ago
PM Modi Hails Festival Of Democracy

India News LIVE

28 minutes ago
Joe Biden claims that many American allies are concerned regarding the possibility of a Trump victory during the 2024 polls.

Biden on 2024 Election

30 minutes ago
High Alert

ISIS HIGH ALERT

31 minutes ago
Ankur Warikoo on udible has got you covered

Plan money management

35 minutes ago
UP: 3 Men Drown In Ganga River

UP: 3 Men Drown In Ganga

35 minutes ago
Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Head Arrested In Jharkhand

Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh

an hour ago
Government bonds

JP Associates

an hour ago
Team India win a trophy

T20 WC squad to April

an hour ago
Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar

Sharad Pawar

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle3 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News6 hours ago

  5. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo