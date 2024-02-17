Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris on Friday, touching down at Orly airport. Zelenskyy was welcomed by French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Zelenskyy is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in order to sign a bilateral security agreement. Zelenskyy is expected to sign bilateral security agreements with Germany and France on Friday as Kyiv works to shore up Western support nearly two years after Russia launched its full-scale war.

The Ukrainian leader is meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and continuing to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. The bilateral security and long-term support agreements follow a security agreement between kyiv and UK signed when British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv last month. That accord covers the next 10 years. Zelenskyy will continue Saturday to the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of high-ranking security and foreign policy officials, where he plans meetings with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris among others.