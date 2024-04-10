×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 07:16 IST

US Sends Thousands of Seized Iranian Weapons to Ukraine Amid War With Russia

Extending military support to Ukraine to reclaim its occupied territory by Russia, Joe Biden's administration sent the hardware to Kyiv last week.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral, February 20, 2023
US Sends Thousands of Seized Iranian Weapons to Ukraine Amid War With Russia | Image:AP
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the United States has sent to Kyiy the seized weapons and ammunition from Iran. The weapons include thousands of machine guns, sniper rifles, rocket launchers and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The seizure was made about a year ago as they were being transferred by Iran to Houthi forces in Yemen, news agency Reuters citing the U.S. military said reported.

Extending military support to Ukraine to reclaim its occupied territory by Russia, Joe Biden's administration sent the hardware to Kyiv last week.

Democrat Biden has been obstructed from providing further US weaponry to Kyiv by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson's refusal to call a vote on $60 billion in new security assistance. 

Amid the fund crunch, the US is trying for new ways to support weapons to Ukrainian forces, running low on weapons and munitions, especially heavy artillery rounds in its war against Russia.

The weaponry transferred by the United States to Kyiv on April 4 "constituted enough materiel to equip" a Ukrainian brigade, U.S. Central Command said in a statement posted on social media platform X.
 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 07:16 IST

