Zelenskyy Admits Ukraine ‘Is Losing War,’ Can Only Beat Russia With US Military Aid 

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday admitted for the first time that Ukraine is “currently losing the war,” and is in dire need of more weapons to defend its territories from Russian forces, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was among the delegation that visited Ukraine, said.

Kyiv can only ‘beat Russia’ with military aid

In a remark to the American legislators, embattled Zelenskyy said that Kyiv can only “beat Russia” with military aid from the US, and that it is sure to lose the war without the assitaoe from the United States, said Schumer. The latter was detailing the conversation Zelenskyy had with his American counterparts, as he appealed to approve the halted assistance package for the Ukrainian military that was stopped due to the Republican resistance in Congress.

”Everyone we saw, from Zelenskyy on down, made this very point clear: If Ukraine gets the aid, they will win the war and beat Russia. But if they don’t get the aid, they will surely lose the war,” Schumer told American newspaper The New York Times. Schumer and the Democratic lawmakers arrived in Lviv to meet with Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief, General Aleksandr Syrsky and determine Ukraine’s war needs.

"We think we will be able to bring back very strong, specific evidence as to why Ukraine is, for the first time, losing the war – or, you know, retreating in the war,” the US lawmaker was quoted as saying by the paper. He was stating the recent withdrawal of the Ukrainian troops from the city of Adviivka. The Senate Minority Leader emphasised on the critical shortage of the weapons in the Ukrainian army. He vowed to press the lawmakers to approve the additional aid for the war battered Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy also invited former US President Donald Trump to “come and see” the tragedy and destruction of the war in Ukraine, in context to his remarks that he would end the conflict in 24 hours if he’s elected to the White House. "He will not be able to solve this problem; this tragedy,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News. "And he will tell me what he thinks. Maybe he has some ideas. I don't know," the president of Ukraine noted, making an offer for Trump to visit his country. The latter stressed that he appreciates the "[decision makers] who support, or are just not against, [us] or who just understand what war in Ukraine means, who started this war and what is happening on the ground.”

