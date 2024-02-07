English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Zelenskyy Says He’s Thinking About Dismissing Country’s Military Chief

“I’m thinking about this replacement, but you can’t say here we replaced a single person,” Zelenskyy said.

Digital Desk
Zaluzhny
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to the Zaporizhzhia region. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that he was weighing an option to replace the country’s top military commander Gen. Valerii Zaluzhny. In an interview with the RAI TV, Zelenskyy said that he was thinking of an ouster of his military chief amid the ongoing war, he as what he described as the “part of a broader issue of setting the country’s path.” The prospect of dismissal of General Zaluzhny has shocked the US and other allies of Ukraine. But Zelenskyy insists that “a reset, a new beginning is necessary,” and that it’s “not about a single person but about the direction of the country’s leadership.”

“I’m thinking about this replacement, but you can’t say here we replaced a single person,” Zelenskyy said. “When we talk about this, I mean a replacement of a series of state leaders, not just in a single sector like the military. If we want to win we must all push in the same direction, convinced of victory, we cannot be discouraged, let our arms fall, we must have the right positive energy.”

Advertisement

Zelenskyy must ‘not sign decree on top military chief’s resignation': Ex Ukraine President

The Former President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko earlier said that the European allies expressed shock at the reports that the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy has been thinking of dismissing his Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war.  Unverified claims emerged that Zaluzhny was fired, sending "shock” among Kyiv's European allies, former President of Ukraine said on Telegram. "I'm in Brussels. Our partners are shocked by the rumours [about Zaluzhny's dismissal],” the former President of Ukraine wrote in a post.

Advertisement

Poroshenko said that the President of Ukraine “should neither sign nor publish a decree on the resignation of the commander in chief.” As per the reports, Ukraine’s defense chief Zaluzhny was asked to resign. President Zelenskyy signed the decree but did not publish it for the public yet. Ukraine's Defence Ministry in a post later denied such reports. Zelensky’s official spokesman Sergei Nikiforov said that the president “did not dismiss the commander-in-chief.” In September, 2023, Ukraine’s then-Defense Minister Oleksii Reznkov similarly quit from his position amid the rumours that Ukrainian president  Zelenskyy was planning to replace him. The removal of the then Ukrainian defence minister came during a shakeup during the war with Russia and  Zelesnkyy’s efforts to fight corruption within the  military.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement