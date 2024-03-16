Advertisement

Ukraine Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday, March 16, spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the military aid package for the Ukrainian forces to wade off the Russian invasion.

The two ministers emphasised the need for the continuation for the international support for Ukraine’s forces. In an update about the conversation on telegram, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry of Ukraine stated that Kuleba spoke with Blinken to boost the military support to the war torn European nation, particularly the air defense and artillery ammunition.

“We cannot allow Russia to use delays in aid to advance, putting all of Europe and the democratic world at risk of an even larger war,” the two diplomats agreed.

Blinken and Kuleba discussed ways forward to approve the critically needed supplemental for Ukraine. “Ukraine has demonstrated repeatedly in recent years that with sufficient support, we can defeat Russia on the battlefield. Failure to continue supporting Ukraine would severely undermine the US leadership all across the world and jeopardize American national security," Kuleba added.

The two counterparts discussed the outcomes of the NATO Washington summit scheduled for later this year. Biden administration approved an estimated $300 million worth of arms package for Ukraine this week. US National security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the funding was made available as a result of saving in the weapons contracts struck previously. “When Russian troops advance, and its guns fire, Ukraine does not have enough ammunition to fire back. That’s costing terrain. It’s costing lives. And it’s costing us, the United States and the NATO alliance, strategically,” Sullivan told reporters at a press conference.

US President Joe Biden noted that the arms package is “not nearly enough,” and that the US Congress needs to pass additional funding for Ukraine. “We must act before it literally is too late, before it’s too late, because as Poland remembers, Russia won’t stop at Ukraine,” Biden said. “Putin will keep going, putting Europe, the United States the entire free world at risk in my view,” he added.